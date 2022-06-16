Mandurah Mail

Young leaders selected to represent the Peel region in the YMCA WA Youth Parliament

CS
By Claire Sadler
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:43am, first published 2:30am
Hannah Inwood, Joshoa Zilani, and Riley Hearne are looking forward to making a change as members of the YMCA Youth Parliament WA. Pictures: Claire Sadler, Supplied.

Three South West young residents are set to tackle big issues as members in the YMCA WA Youth Parliament.

