Three South West young residents are set to tackle big issues as members in the YMCA WA Youth Parliament.
Youth Parliament is a unique opportunity for young people to create change in WA and have their voices heard by policy makers.
Advertisement
Hanna Inwood, representing Mandurah, Joshoa Zilani, representing Dawesville, and Riley Hearne, representing Murray-Wellington, will spend their time in Youth Parliament creating, debating and voting on pieces of legislation.
As soon as she walked into Parliament, UWA student Hannah Inwood knew it was where she was meant to be.
Selected for a second year, she said she was ecstatic about having her voice heard.
"It's hard being a young person and feeling like you don't have a voice," she said.
"Our voices matter - forums like the Youth Parliament present the perfect opportunity to use it."
As a part of the environment committee, Ms Inwood said she was looking forward to having a platform to advocate for the planet.
"For so long environmental decay has been pushed to the side and now future generations - my generation - will have to deal with the cruel consequences," she said.
"The environment committee is a rare platform where I can advocate for our planet and people will listen - people will hear us and I will have used my voice for good."
Year 11 Bunbury Grammar student Riley Hearne said he was excited to make a change on the education and training committee.
His committee is currently working on a bill to try modernise education in relation to drugs and mental health.
He said Youth Parliament would give him the opportunity to meet like-minded young people and learn about parliamentary processes.
"I hope I can be a great youth representative for Murray-Wellington."
Frederick Irwin Anglican College Year 12 prefect Joshoa Zilani said he was looking forward to developing his leadership skills in Youth Parliament.
Mr Zilani said he chose to be on the science innovation committee.
Advertisement
"By picking the science innovation committee, I'm looking forward to how I can use STEM to help benefit the community," he said.
"I would like to do something meaningful and create change while I'm in Youth Parliament."
His committee is creating a bill on E-Waste technology in the hopes of minimising waste caused by technology and how technology can help the environment.
Also a part of the Mandurah Youth Advisory Committee, Mr Zilani said he was using his knowledge from Youth Parliament to better promote the City.
"It is a pretty challenging program to get accepted into so I feel grateful for having this opportunity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.