PFNLW player Brittany Fabry has reached two huge milestones over the weekend, reaching 50 games with the Pinjarra Tigers and over 100 games of footy in the Peel.
Fabry is an inaugural women's player, the current captain of the Tigers and has five premierships under her belt from her time playing with both the Tigers and the Peel Thunderbirds.
Her first foray into footy came after watching her older sister, Courtney Fabry, out on the field.
"I started when I was in high school - we had the Year 8 and 9 girls carnival - my older sister played for the Peel Thunderbirds at the time.
"Watching my older sister was what got me interested. I went down and played for the Thunderbirds for four years."
Fabry and her sister eventually joined the Pinjarra Tigers, where they have spent the past few years battling it out in the PFNLW competition.
"Pinjarra is a great club. They're a great bunch of girls and the coaches are awesome, everyone gets around each other and it's always good vibes."
2022 marks the first season in two years that the Fabry sisters are able to play together, with Courtney coming back from a two year hiatus and joining Brittany back on the field.
"It has been awesome getting to play together again - we're pretty much the same person."
Fabry spent the beginning of the year nursing a quad injury, and said she had been working to get her fitness back up for the season.
"I'm coming up through the forward line, trying to get my fitness back up enough to head back into the midfield.
"But I'm kicking lots of goals which I don't normally get to do."
With an entirely undefeated season so far, the Tigers are in a good spot, and for Fabry, game number 50 was no exception.
She headed out onto the field with the Tigers on June 18 to face the Rockingham Rams and celebrate her milestone - and ended up taking home a 34-2 win.
"It was a pretty tough game against Rockingham. They always come out really hard which is good - it's nice to go out and play a challenging game."
Samantha Ferguson is a journalist at the Mandurah Mail. She has a special interest in Old Hollywood cinema and Dystopian Fiction and enjoys writing about an array of diverse topics - particularly human interest stories.
