Police seek more information on 35yo woman assaulted in Rockingham

Rockingham Detectives are continuing to investigate the assault of a person in Rockingham on Thursday, December 2.
About 5pm, a 35-year-old woman was crossing the road at the intersection of Read Street and Chalgrove Avenue, when a passenger in a vehicle shouted abuse at her, causing her to become distressed.
The woman continued walking down Centarus Place to a park located between Corvus Place and Read Street. While in the park she was physically assaulted by a man, possibly from the car in the earlier incident. The woman believes she was targeted due to her transitioning gender identity.
The woman received serious facial injuries and was treated at Rockingham Hospital for a fractured cheek bone and nose, six chipped teeth, two black eyes and a laceration above the eye requiring five stitches.
Anyone who saw the incident or has information relating to the pictured men or vehicle, or who have any information relating to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Daniela has returned to her first love after a decade of working in local, state and federal governments, non-profits and the corporate world. She has a passion for injustice; to be a voice for those who don't have one; to hold power to account; and to bring readers the news without fear. She loves to explore new places and unfamiliar topics (both in her professional and private life) but her go-to loves are travel, health, social justice, foreign affairs and the outdoors. Email daniela.cooper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
