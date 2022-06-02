Mandurah Mail
Comment

Local leaders: David Doepel on regional infrastructure setting up Peel for the future

Updated June 2 2022 - 3:38am, first published 3:30am
Murray-Wellington MP Robyn Clarke, Peel Development Commission chair David Doepel, Premier Mark McGowan, Dawesville MP Lisa Munday at the state budget lunch in Peel. Picture: Supplied.

At the Peel Budget Lunch event on 13 May, the State's strong economic position and record investment in regional infrastructure were highlighted. In addition, we were reminded how government investment makes a material difference to the quality of our lives every day.

