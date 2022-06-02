Local leaders: David Doepel on regional infrastructure setting up Peel for the future

The Premier was also asked about what he had learned about leadership during the COVID pandemic. His answer was candid and quite personal and can be summed up as "being flexible and being prepared to change your position quickly...and doing extraordinary things is sometimes required." I think for many of us this response rings true. We collectively encountered something none of us in our lifetime have experienced. Adaptability, flexibility and nimbleness became the order of the day. I would add that our level of trust in our government's decision-making based on robust science allowed us to emerge stronger and ready for the challenges ahead.