New CEO Leanne Hay at Bedingfeld Park

Updated June 1 2022 - 1:57am, first published 12:00am
Leanne Hay and Deborah McLeod.

After 22 years of excellent management of the Bedingfeld Frail Aged facility in Pinjarra, Deborah McLeod has retired and a new chief executive Leanne Hay has taken her place.

