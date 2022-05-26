latest-news,

May 26 - 29 The Meadow Springs Art Club will be holding an art exhibition at the Lakelands Shopping Centre during opening hours. All mediums will be on show from oils, acrylics, pastel, water colour, resin, alcohol inks and pencil. All artworks will be for sale. May 27 - June 24 Halls Head based artist and printmaker Jo Wood is having her very first solo exhibition at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. The exhibition titled "Renaissance" opens on Friday, May 27th at 6.00pm. Jo has called the exhibition "Renaissance" because she feels reborn since being able to dedicate herself fulltime to her first loves of art and music. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm. May 28 Join Greener Pastures Sanctuary in Waroona for a relaxing pilates class surrounded by some of the friendly farm animals. Plus, enjoy a sanctuary tour followed by a yummy lunch from the talented team at Kind Culture. Suitable for all fitness levels. Book your spot at, https://www.trybooking.com/BYYWI June 1 Introducing No Strings, Chris and Gail Burnell. A very versatile and dynamic duo performing all your favourite hits from the 60s, 70s, 80s and beyond. Covering only the most popular artists of their time with their own unique vocal ability. Chris has sung most of his life throughout the decades. With only four years' experience, Gail more than makes up for her short career with her amazing vocal ability and range. Some of the artists they cover are Neil Diamond, The Bee Gees, The Supremes and many more. The concert will be held at the Mandurah Seniors Centre at 1.15pm to 2.45pm. For enquiries please contact admin on 9550 3799. June 6 A free Monday afternoon concert for people who've been impacted by a stroke. Whether you've suffered from a stroke, lost a loved one, or are a carer this is an opportunity to come together and receive encouragement. The band "Men's Shed of Music" will be playing. A group of musicians will be sharing music from the 50's, 60's and 70's. Afternoon tea provided. The concert will run from 2pm until 4.30pm at the Mandurah Bowling Club on 89 Allnutt Street. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1eefdeb7-2c46-4574-8702-64d283dbaada.jpg/r0_53_960_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg