latest-news,

Mandurah's first enclosed dog park in Dudley Park has welcomed more than 26,000 visits within the first six months of opening. The popular park has seen close to 180 visits per day, with both dogs and their owners enjoying exercise, socialising and community connection since the park opened in December last year. The purpose-built park, on the corner of Waterside Drive and Leslie Street, features fenced areas for dogs big and small to play and exercise, as well as footpaths, seating, drink fountains for people and dogs, lots of natural shade and landscaped areas. A City of Mandurah spokesperson said the dog park had not only been beneficial for dogs, but was helping to connect people through active community recreation spaces. "The park also accommodates those with mobility restrictions who find it hard to exercise their dog by walking long distances, with accessibility front of mind when the park was being designed," the spokesperson said. Local resident John White enjoys daily visits to the park with his dog, Bro. "It's nice to be able to meet other people and talk to people, mainly about dogs because that's a common interest," Mr White said. "It's a really nice place and I think it will just get better over time." Regular dog park user Chevelle Savage - who has schnauzers Coco and Mika - said the park was "great as it's all fenced in so the dogs can be off lead and run around and have fun with other dogs". The City thanked visitors who visited the park for taking care of the facility and other users.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/15d7beb2-162d-44ab-8256-ceff3aca3187_rotated_90.jpg/r0_727_836_1199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New Leslie Street Dog Park in Dudley Park popular option