Alcoa has 37 paid summer vacation jobs up for grabs for university students completing a relevant degree. Strengthening Alcoa's training and development commitments, the placements will help students bridge the experience gap during the November 2022 to February 2023 summer holidays. Eligible university students with initiative and ambition are encouraged to apply by June 6 for the 12-week Vacation Student Program. Roles are available across a range of disciplines including chemical, mechanical, electrical, process control, civil, geotechnical and mining engineering; chemistry; environmental science; health and safety; occupational hygiene; ergonomics; finance; business development; and software development. Offering a unique insight into Alcoa's Western Australian bauxite and alumina operations, the established program enabled Curtin University graduate Sushmita Tantry to join the company's workforce as a vacation student. Ms Tantry participated in the program across the 2019-2020 summer holidays while studying for her double major in chemical engineering and finance. Ms Tantry donned steel cap boots and a high-vis shirt to work at the Kwinana Alumina Refinery. Looking back on the placement, she recognised both the technical and interpersonal benefits of the program. "I was exposed to so many aspects of the alumina refining process while working alongside really good and highly experienced people," Ms Tantry said. "My supervisors and everyone in the Technical Department were so helpful and accommodating, they went out of their way to teach me, which made the experience so meaningful. "I knew this was the company I wanted to work for after doing the vacation program, and after being exposed to Alcoa through their Women in Engineering Scholarship which I received in my first year of university. "Today, I am permanently employed through Alcoa's Graduate Program and I can't speak highly enough about the company's commitment to continual learning, innovation and sustainability." Vacation students will be required to travel to and from site each workday. Depending on the discipline, this could be at any of Alcoa's WA locations which are within 130 kilometres of Perth's central business district. Locations include Huntly and Willowdale bauxite mines, Kwinana, Pinjarra and Wagerup alumina refineries, and offices in Pinjarra and Booragoon. Students will be paid for these full-time roles. For more information and to apply visit www.alcoa.com/australia/vacstudents

