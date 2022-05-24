Pinjarra's 'more-than-a-mothers-group' aiming to support motherhood in a community environment

latest-news, parenting, motherhood, pinjarra, nurture

Pinjarra's newest space for mothers aims to reconnect women to one another in a safe and supportive environment. Founder Naomi Mitchell felt there was a need for more information to be given to new mothers post birth. After feeling like she was left to figure it out on her own, Naomi realised she wasn't the only mum feeling left behind. The space features a shop, offering goods from over 35 small businesses in the area, featuring baby items, as well as candles, home wares and jewellery. Naomi worked in the mining industry before briefly shifting into childcare. When she had her own children she became a stay at home prior to launching her business. The network she formed while working in the childcare industry gave her a range of contacts that she was able to include in the services offered by Nurture For Mums. "We have a private health nurse come in once a month. A lot of the child health nurse appointments now are all virtual, so it's good to be able to offer that in person," Naomi said. COVID-19 safety measures have come at the expense of social and mental well being, many mums report. With many mother's groups being moved online, parents are feeling the lack of face-to-face interaction. Naomi believes isolation within parenting in today's society is detrimental, and aims to reconnect women. "Back in the day, your family used to live close by, and you would have that generational or community feel," she said. "Now it's more common to have every spread far and wide. Trying to find that community to bounce things off of each other can be hard. "I want to create a community where you can get a lot of advice and is very open - you can take what you want from other people's experiences." Nurture For Mums has already received a lot of positive feedback, noting that everyone is welcome and the space feels non-judgmental, fun and open. "It really is for everyone. We even have grandparents coming in with grandchildren which is lovely," Naomi said. Naomi also felt as though the healthcare system could be more receptive to a mother's needs post birth. "When we're pregnant, we get hammered going to appointments and checkups, but as soon as the baby is born, we're kind of forgotten about," she said. "We get our six week check up, and a four month check up, but they don't really focus on how you are coping." Read more: With little support, first time mothers can be put under unnecessary stress in terms of their baby's progression. There's an unspoken expectation to know it all, and to be able to handle it alone. "It makes us think we're doing something wrong if baby's not sleeping or settling as the book tells you," she said. "We've forgotten how to listen to our own instincts." Another pandemic-era expectation placed on mothers is self-care. A seemingly difficult task when your day can be entirely focused on family needs first. Naomi brings in another perspective on how mums can do something for themselves and be present with their baby. "It doesn't have to be something that is away from your baby. We offer a range of activities so you can do something you're interested in, and still have baby with you."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/4dfd20d1-3599-45a6-84e1-206b854668dc.jpg/r0_98_959_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg