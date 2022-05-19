latest-news,

Police wish to speak to a man who they believe can assist in an investigation into the assault of a 50-year-old man in Rockingham. The incident occurred between 11pm on May 11 and 12.30am on May 12, when the 50-year-old victim was in the pedestrian underpass from the shopping centre located on Council Avenue. The man was assaulted by two unknown men, and the offenders then stole some cash and a packet of cigarettes from him before fleeing. He was taken to Rockingham Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries, which included a fractured nose and a possible orbital fracture. It is understood that several people were in the area at the time and police wish to speak to anyone who saw the incident. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Police investigate assault of 50-year-old man in Rockingham