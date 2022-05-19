latest-news,

WA's cat haven has been inundated with owners needing to surrender their cats due to being unable to find affordable rental accommodation which will allow cats as well as the increased costs of feeding them. Shenton Park Cat Haven spokesperson Amber Ashford said the charity was booked with surrenders until almost mid-June. She said staff faced the trauma daily of having to see cats, which to many of the owners were like family members, brought into the shelter because the owner had to make the decision to either feed their cat, their children or themselves. Read also: Man jailed for viciously beating cat near Waroona "We see heart breaking scenarios played out every day. It is especially distressing when an old cat is brought in and is at a loss as to what is happening to it," Ms Ashford said. But she also said the ones brought to Cat Haven were the lucky ones because they would get a second chance of a loving home. She said one of the charity's cat rescue officer, Veronica, went out on a job last week to a property where a large number of cats had been abandoned. The cats were so hungry, they climbed into the Cat Haven van scavenging to get just one meal. "We ask that landlords please consider allowing cats when they sign up a new tenant, to allow them to keep their cat, their family member," Ms Ashford said. "If you could see the distress to both the owner and cat, we are sure you would reconsider the decision to not allow pets in your property." She said the current situation was also pushing the charity's finances to the limit, as it had to raise 98 per cent of its operating costs. "...and at this time of year we don't usually have this influx of cats coming through our doors needing new homes," she said. Appointments for adoptions are preferred. Visit Cat Haven's website or Facebook page to read further about what they do to help these cats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/43ae3534-fc8d-461a-b468-8db473efa33e_rotated_270.JPG/r0_496_3456_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg