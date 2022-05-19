New weed control tool for Peel, South West landholders

latest-news,

Landholders within the Peel-Harvey Biosecurity Group's (PHBG) operational area now have access to a new tool to help control the declared weed, Cape tulip. Funded through the Declared Pest Account (DPA) the PHBG offers free use of a weed wiper specially designed for effective Cape tulip control, through its Weed Wiper Program. Availability is limited, so landholders are encouraged to contact the PHBG to book in. Cape tulip is toxic to livestock and spreads easily. Up to 60% of viable seeds in the soil can be dormant which means control efforts have to be sustained across multiple years for landholders to see a reduction. Traditionally, landholders spray diluted herbicide to try and control Cape tulip which reduces any off-target impacts, but also the effectiveness of the application. Some landholders rely on physically removing Cape tulip through slashing or pulling out by hand. Removing the plants by hand is hard work and can be ineffective, with the movement of infected soil encouraging weed spread. "Now that the declared pest rate is in its third year, landholders are becoming more aware of how the PHBG can assist them and what is on offer when undertaking control activities," PHBG outreach officer Jordon Garbellini-Adams said. "Increasing on-ground support to landholders across our operational area has led directly to an increase in best practise control activities. A great example is providing specialised equipment like the weed wiper for landholders to target Cape tulip amongst healthy pastures." The PHBG weed wiper equipment is available for landholders to loan through the months of July to September. A PHBG Officer will deliver the equipment on loan and collect it after seven days. A weed wiper allows landholders to increase the concentration of the herbicide used by 'wiping' directly onto the plant. This increases the likelihood of successful control, while reducing application to off-target plants or the surrounding environment. It also means that landholders looking to reduce chemical use on their property can still achieve effective control. Landholders are required to sign a terms-of-use document and must triple rinse the equipment prior to pick up. Due to the short control season and popularity of the equipment, landholders are restricted to the seven-day loan period and must book early through the PHBG website. There are two sizes of weed wiper equipment available for loan. The most suitable for you will depend on site characteristics, landholder needs and space requirements. Control recommendations and information on the weed wiper program can be found in the equipment services section of the PHBG website at www.PHBG.org. Further information can be requested by emailing weedwiper@phbg.org.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/084964c0-3f6f-4b82-b7cf-4268994a055c.jpg/r1301_361_4800_2338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg