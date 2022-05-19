latest-news,

9 Redfern Place, Erskine 4 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR This is a highly desirable lifestyle property set back on a 2,676sqm lot, showcasing a substantial built modern and expansive residence with huge outside entertaining areas and multiple living spaces. The home's layout and designs offer four generous bedrooms, two bathrooms and open plan living along with a separate formal lounge. Inside you'll find laminate timber flooring and french glass doors. The kitchen features modern appliances, a double fridge freezer recess, dishwasher, microwave hub, breakfast bar, a quality four burner electric cooktop and a walk-in pantry. Outside there is a massive 14 metre x 6 metre powered workshop, side access and a multitude of space for parking vehicles, as well as a shed for the boat. The main bedroom is a king sized retreat with a spacious walk in robe and feature decor as well as a stunning ensuite with an extra length vanity, all-encompassing shower, bath and ample storage. The massive extended patio and bricked entertaining area wraps around the home and features an open fire pit area ideal for the cooler weather. For warmer days, a stunning below ground sparkling pool, with a pool side cabana area, is set to have you relaxed and refreshed. You'll also find reticulated grounds, lush gardens and manicured lawns and a kid's club house and obstacle course built with love by the current owner. Additional features include ducted air conditioning, gas hot water system, a rain water tank which is filtered through to the patio area and a 24 solar panel system. Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168485153/4417fa0c-9cbd-4569-9b54-d0e4d72c188a.jpg/r9_207_3991_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

House of the Week | A stunning entertainer | Erskine