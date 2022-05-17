Volunteers back in action in Peel, upper South West

latest-news,

Alcoa employees are embodying the theme of this year's National Volunteer Week (May 16-22) 'Better Together' by joining forces to raise up to $138,000 and pledging to volunteer more than 1,500 hours for groups and charities in the Kwinana, Peel and the upper South West regions. The funding will be made available throughout the year under the Company's Alcoans Coming Together in Our Neighbourhoods (ACTION) program. Alcoa's long running ACTION program encourages groups of employees to take part in one-off volunteering events for non-profit organisations and charities in its host communities. Alcoa then matches these volunteering efforts with a $3,000 grant for nominated organisations. The funding will benefit up to 46 grassroots organisations across the Kwinana, Peel and the Upper South West regions ranging from sports clubs and primary schools through to charities and indigenous initiatives. Planned volunteering activities range from busy bees and maintenance tasks through to fundraising events, food preparation and revegetation efforts. Alcoa employee Beth Butler said she and many of her colleagues valued the ACTION program as it allowed them to support organisations close to their heart. "For many years, I have organised a group of Alcoa volunteers to support the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, which supports special Olympics athletes in the Perth and Peel regions to engage in sports and social inclusion activities, and this year is no different," Ms Butler said. "Every year it is great to see how our volunteering and the ACTION grants makes a real difference to great organisations and people." Alcoa corporate affairs director Jodie Read said the company had a proud history of employee volunteerism and it was pleasing that an easing of COVID restrictions had allowed such activities to get back into full swing. "Alcoa is proud of its ACTION program and the enthusiasm and dedication shown by its employees to help make a positive difference in the local communities," Ms Read said. Employee volunteerism forms part of Alcoa's broad social investment program. In 2021 the company contributed $4.5 million in communities near its operations in Western Australia.

Volunteers back in action in Peel, upper South West