In all the campaigning that we have endured over the last few months, strangely absent has been the greatest issue of the last two years. Our major parties seem to be hoping that we, the voters, have forgotten about their unprecedented abuse of freedom. Measures that were worlds away from anything our country had ever accepted before came to be recognised as "normal." When we vote, we need to remember these things. We need to remember what our WA Labor government subjected us to (and continues to keep in place today). We need to remember the federal Liberal government that allowed them to do it. If you care about freedom, neither major party deserves your vote. We need to preference the minor parties that pledge to stand for freedom, and we need to put the major parties last. This is our opportunity to make a difference. I am frankly disappointed that no politician has replied to my public questions to tell us what they believe a 'woman' is. Even government committees are floundering, others excuse themselves as not having a degree in biology. It is not a trick question but there is fear in the woke world and those who wish to administer our country. It is not an act of courage to face reality. It is very disappointing folks that some people cannot recognise basic truths - particularly when many of these people will be governing us. As it is quite possibly well known by now, I promote our garage sales, open markets and op shops. As our young families are now seeing those dreaded increases in mortgage and rental payments, it may be a good time to look for bargains and good clothes for adults and children in our op shops. Yes, I know its not easy to start looking at secondhand clothes but once you break the ice you get hooked like me. I will never forget the time I was in a South West town and we pulled up at an op Shop and this is true, a Rolls Royce was parked out the front. When we went inside I just had to look for the driver who I found buying shoes. Now I never spoke so he may have been the owner, butler, gardener or it may have been stolen. Who knows, but I immediately bought a couple of items. Australian subservience to American foreign policy lead us into the Iraq war based on a pack of lies such as "weapons of mass destruction" . Now we being coerced into a conflict with China, much like the Ukraine is being used against Russia. The Ukrainian government was installed in Kiev in 2014 after a US-funded coupe toppled the previous, democratically elected government. We definitely need a government with our interests front and centre, not the interests of Ango/American foreign policy. Diplomacy would go a lot further than beating the drums of war.

