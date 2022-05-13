latest-news,

Mandurah police are investigating a violent robbery which occurred on the morning of May 8 and left a man with multiple facial fractures. Around 1am, a 40-year-old man was walking along Thomson Street near the intersection of Allnutt Street when he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground. The man was then kicked, resulting in several facial fractures, and had some personal property stolen from him. It is believed there may have been two people involved, however it is not known if other people were nearby. Police are calling for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to review their dashcam vision or any vision showing anyone walking in the area. Local residents are asked to check their CCTV for the same. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who has vision available for detectives, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

40-year-old Mandurah man injured after assault on Thomson Street