community,

Pride in Peel will host a string of events from May 13-20, kicking off with an op-shop ball, to celebrate the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT). The day celebrates the LGBTIQ+ community globally and raises awareness for work that still needs to be done to combat discrimination. Pride in Peel president Stephen Carter said the day was an important one to mark in the calendar, and that he was excited for the Peel community to get involved in celebrations. "IDAHOBIT day is celebrated on May 17 every year to mark the date when, in 1990, the World Health Organisation removed homosexuality from the classification of diseases and related health problems," Mr Carter said. "We are focused on putting year-round effort towards creating a safe, diverse, welcoming and inclusive community for LGBITQA+ in the Peel Region." Events which will hit the Peel include: Additionally, the iconic Mandurah bridge will be lit in rainbow colours on the night of May 17, with the City of Mandurah and Alcoa proudly sponsoring the events. For more information visit www.prideinpeel.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/965fd1f5-4ced-4b2f-ac6c-b6545605cbf3.jpeg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Pride in Peel celebrates International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia