Doreen 'Dee' Snowsill received a nasty shock on Mother's Day morning when she noticed her mobility scooter had been stolen. It is one of three recent mobility scooter thefts in Furnissdale, two of which occurred last Saturday night. After ensuring the scooter was charging, and tucked away under a tarpaulin, Ms Snowsill couldn't believe her eyes when she found it missing on Sunday morning. "I am just so angry. It's a stab in the heart," she said. "Have you got a granny? Have you got a mother? Because this is how they'll be wanting to get around. And you've taken that away from them." Almost completely relying on the mobility scooter for her independence, Ms Snowsill hasn't left her Furnissdale unit since Sunday. Kevin McCulloch was another resident who had his mobility scooter stolen on the same night, and the high quality bike lock used to secure it had been cut. Mr McCulloch is less reliant on his scooter for mobility, and uses it for convenience. The principle of it is what upsets him the most. Over the last three years, Mr McCulloch has had other personal possessions stolen from his unit, including a bike and fishing rods. He expressed his disappointment with crime in the area. "They must have known the value of it, and how to move it because they cut the lock. They came prepared with bolt cutters and managed to avoid CCTV," he said. "It's a horrible feeling. Honestly, it's getting a pretty scary place to live." The incident has left Ms Snowsill also considering moving. Senior Sergeant Ross Blake said most mobility scooters were recovered after being stolen. "Historically it has been kids messing around, but we don't know this time around." Sgt Blake also added that the batteries in mobility scooters could contain metals such as lithium and methyl, which could make them a target for thieves.

