The funeral for Stanley 'Stan' Richards was held last Friday, with Mandurah MP David Templeman paid tribute to the much loved local, who died aged 97. Stan and his wife Rosalie were well known community members who contributed to a significant legacy in WA, often seen scooting around together in their red double seated gopher. The country boy was awarded a scholarship to Bunbury Senior High School, where he was naturally successful, winning awards in various sports. From here Stan went on to become a teacher, a journey of which was somewhat interrupted by WW2, where he served in the Royal Australian Air Force. Following the war he did finally become a teacher, working at various schools and landing on becoming a high school level English teacher. He later met Rosalie at a teacher training day and the rest is history - they married in 1951 and had four children. Richards ended his incredible career as a senior lecturer at Claremont Teachers College, teaching in three separate streams of education. "Stan Richards was a remarkable bloke. He was a passionate and dedicated teacher, writer, and thinker," Mr Templeman said. "He believed so strongly in the power and importance of education and he left a strong impression on so many of the students he taught during his long and distinguished teaching career. "But Stan was also an exceptional and hilarious storyteller - often, he held court, telling stories about life, experiences, and local issues. He loved a debate and he loved living life to the full." Stan was a skilled bowler and his colleagues at the Mandurah Bowling Club remember him with great fondness. Both Rosalie and Stan remained stoic advocates, participants, and patrons of the Arts. Both were early members of the Mandurah Arts scene and were always there to advocate for and urge people to recognise how important the Arts are to our culture and Australian way of life. Mr Templeman said he would always fondly remember Stan driving his greatest love, his wife Rosalie, around in their dual seated gopher. "Up until a few years ago, they'd be seen daily, navigating the footpaths of Central Mandurah from their home in Park Road as they made the journey to the Mandurah foreshore for a coffee and catch up with friends," he said. "Stan was a great local Mandurah character and wonderful Australian - he made the world a better place." Stan is survived by his wife Rosalie and his loving family

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/175391440/77c8733d-5095-458d-90e9-50b140d8aaeb.jpg/r0_1705_3648_3766_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg