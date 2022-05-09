news, federal-election,

Early voting officially opened on Monday for the 2022 federal election, with electors able to either vote at early voting centres or on polling day. Over 500 early voting centres will operate around Australia including at three locations in Mandurah. You can vote early at Eastlake Church on 99 Lakes Road, Greenfields, Kulin Way Complex on 5A Kulin Way, Mandurah, and Baroy Street Warehouse on 1 Baroy Street, Falcon. Voters are expected to head to early polling booths in higher numbers for the federal election, the Australian Electoral Commission says. Electoral data shows an increase in early voting over the past few elections, with almost a third of the turnout in the 2019 election at an early voting centre. This is a jump from 22 per cent of people opting to cast their vote before polling day in 2016. For early voting opening hours visit the Australian Electoral Commission. Those planning to vote on May 21 can head to the polls between 8am to 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/1552b359-bb34-48cd-9272-dce3e6599aa6.jpg/r1_0_619_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg