An unsurpassed beauty

It's hard to believe that this relaxed country lifestyle is on offer just over 30-minutes drive from Mandurah CBD in the Peel region, with the freeway entrance 15 minutes up the road. With stunning open-plan living, dining and kitchen finished with stone benches and ample cabinetry. Views straight through the glass French doors of the games room to the alfresco entertaining area. There is a separate lounge as additional space in this like-new home with a timber look throughout the multiple living areas. A spacious master suite has a large walk-in robe and hotel-inspired ensuite. A separate wing has generous guest bedrooms with robes and a modern guest bathroom. Plenty of storage throughout. There is a 397sqm alfresco area that surrounds the home with a built-in barbecue with range hood, plus hot and cold sink. Bifold doors enclose the area with views to the private dam and trees. Large swimming pool and fire pit. Five level acres with almost-unlimited water for the low-maintenance grounds. Vast parking on a semicircular driveway and unrestricted access to a 12mx18m (216sqm) powered workshop. The dam has a gorgeous decked boardwalk and there is an orchard with established fruit trees such as Black Sapote (Chocolate Pudding fruit tree) and an established vegie patch. There are separate paddocks for animals and water supplied by Harvey dam. Waroona is 2.6kms away with shops, pubs, bakery and more. Perth is just over an hour away as is the South West region. .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/6e51e00d-bef1-4d8f-9a52-8893f19a968d.jpg/r373_434_3522_2213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

This unsurpassed rural retreat is an absolute delight