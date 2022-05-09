latest-news,

Time and again, it is the memories of sharing meals with our loved ones that linger in our hearts long after the meal is finished, and the dishes are put away. For Bridgewater Lifestyle Village resident Carleen Van Neilestijn, Dutch croquettes remind her of memories with her late mother-in-law and husband. "I met my husband as a teenager so from the age of 16 I stood by my mother-in-law and watched her make a lot of Dutch food including croquettes," she said. "My mother was a good cook but this was an entirely different cuisine - I had the best of both worlds. "I soon learnt how to make Dutch croquettes and started to make them very well - it ended up being my job to make them for events." There are lots of variations of Dutch croquettes but the Van Neilestijn's contains beef chunks smothered in a creamy roux gravy, enveloped in a crunchy breadcrumb layer. They can be served as part of an entertaining platter or work well in a meal with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables. The croquette is a staple in Dutch cuisine. Ms Van Neilestijn even said in Holland you can get them out of vending machines. However, in the Van Neilestijn's home it was made for special occasions like Christmas as it took two days to make. The dish was a labour of love for Ms Van Neilestijn who often made it for her late husband as it was his favourite. "I didn't even eat it because I don't eat red meat," she said. Now 82, she said she doesn't make the dish much but when she does it reminds her of "times gone by". "We were always a pretty close family - there were six kids," she said. "My mother-in-law was the matriarch of the family. "I was the only one that really took up cooking the Dutch cuisine because I met my husband so young." The family recipe is now featured in the Family Favourites Cookbook, which showcases 18 recipes from both homeowners and Serenitas lifestlye communities staff across the nation. The recipes featured within the cookbook is a way of sharing the stories behind the recipes and preserving these recipe heirlooms. Read more: "I hadn't cooked Dutch croquettes for a while so to make sure it was right for the cookbook I made it," she said. "I asked if there were any Dutchies in the village who wanted some - well they disappeared very quickly. "They were all happy to have a meal they hadn't eaten in a long time."

