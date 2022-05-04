House of the Week | Rural family masterpiece

latest-news,

This is the one you have been waiting for. From the magnificent approach, to the attention to detail on the inside, you will not want to miss this opportunity to purchase your family's forever home. The design features are evident across every aspect of this triple-level residence with additions such as a theatre, study and master suite, to the separate guest residence, pool, children's playground, and tennis court with seating. The guest residence is air-conditioned with three air-conditioned rooms, one bathroom with kitchen/living area. Set on 2.5 acres, the home itself is 384sqm. Marri timber stairs lead up to the stunning master suite sweeping across the entire top floor of the home, featuring 'his' and 'hers' dressing rooms, The ensuite has a double shower, double vanity, freestanding bath and additional parent's retreat On the main level is the modern kitchen featuring 900mm SS appliances, stone benchtops and an abundance of storage including WIP, dishwasher and an integrated fridge/freezer. The open-plan kitchen/dining/living takes full advantage of views to the backyard. Polished porcelain tiles and high ceilings offers that spacious feel while you can relax in the substantial theatre with a beautiful New York skyline mural. There is so much storage plus a laundry chute and walk-in linen cupboard while the large bedrooms all have three-door, built-in robes. On the ground floor via the Marri staircase, there are two double garages with a shopper's entrance.There is a separate powder room for visitors. Salt water pool, fish pond and an outdoor fire pit add to the resort feel.

House of the Week | Lot 124 Gilbert Road