Until May 20 Check out an exhibition of drawings in pen and ink of a world beneath the waves at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday. May 5-8 Over 65 million people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show and it's coming to Mandurah. From Thursday to Sunday, catch this show presented by Stray Cats Theatre Company and the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. Get tickets at, https://www.manpac.com.au/events/mamma-mia/ May 10 The Falcon Men's Shed is holding a Gala Open Day to promote the four sheds in the Mandurah area. Those sheds include Mandurah, Peel, Falcon and Timbers Edge. The event will be at 60 Linville street, Falcon. There will be displays of the different sheds activities along with many items that have been produced up for sale. Demonstrations will also take place highlighting the machinery we have and also the new craft area for the less ambulatory members. A model of the proposed new shed will be a highlight of the day. The event will be from 9am to 3pm with morning tea and light lunch provided. May 14-15 The skate, BMX, scooter, and freestyle motocross competition will be held at Hall Park on May 14 -15. Athletes are coming from all over WA to compete for over $5000 in cash and prizes. The program will include freestyle motocross demonstrations by some of Australia's best riders, DJ's, food trucks and games. The MASG presented by Drug Aware is a free event. For more information visit, https://actionsportsgames.com.au/ May 19 May is Macula month and Eyes@Optometry in Falcon will be hosting a morning tea in store to check your macula eye health. Macular disease is the leading cause of blindness and severe vision loss in Australia and Peel residents are being urged to take action to protect their sight. You can get a free Oct retina scan and retinal image. Coffee and cake provided all day. Book an appointment to attend the morning tea. Send us an email Have an event you'd like to promote? We'd love to hear from you. Email editor@mandurahmail.com.au with details on the date, location, contact information and a photo.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/b383ed03-7c95-4bec-839f-12765fe56050.jpg/r0_6_720_413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg