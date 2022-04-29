Police charge 28-year-old woman from Madora Bay with murder after death of 14-month-old child
Homicide squad detectives have charged a female relative of a 14-month-old boy who died at a residence in Madora Bay with murder.
Around 4.50am on April 27, police were called to investigate a noise complaint at a residence on Balclutha Crescent.
Upon arriving to the house, police identified a 14-month-old boy who was unresponsive.
Officers provided emergency first aid to the child until the ambulance arrived but he could not be revived.
The 28-year-old woman from Madora Bay was arrested and has been refused bail.
She is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on April 30.