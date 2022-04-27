latest-news,

If re-elected, the Coalition will commit $2 million to complete the installation of the Madora Bay-Lakelands Pedestrian Bridge. This project has been in the works since 2017 when the City of Mandurah identified a future need for a footbridge to allow pedestrian traffic from Madora Bay to access schools and the shopping centre. The City purchased a second-hand bridge, however, it has been seeking funding to upgrade and install it. The concrete and steel bridge, bought by the City, used to be situated on Tonkin Highway. According to the Peel Alliance, the recent rapid development of Lakelands and surrounding suburbs has led to a community with restricted access to facilities, schools and public open spaces. Madora Bay and Lakelands are expected to grow even more with an increase of 81 per cent anticipated by 2036. With the two suburbs currently separated by Mandurah Road - a major four lane arterial road, used by 25,000 vehicles per day - the bridge is hoped to provide safe connections for school students and residents. Liberal Member for Canning Andrew Hastie said he was passionate about the project, which he had been fighting for in Canberra. "Mandurah is a great place to live, work, and raise a family - and our population growth reflects this, but infrastructure must keep up with this growth," he said. "The completion of the Madora Bay-Lakelands Pedestrian Bridge will make residents' lives easier, allowing them to quickly and safely enjoy the Madora Bay beaches, or the Lakelands Shopping Centre by foot. "Importantly, it will also improve safety for children travelling to and from school." Related: Our recycled bridge: City of Mandurah looks to buy second-hand footbridge for Lakelands The bridge site will be near the intersection of Mandurah Road along Madora Beach Road and Banksiadale Gate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/53ff24ff-7404-4ac7-ad0e-fd00ee9ba072.jpg/r0_268_5346_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg