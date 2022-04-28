House of the Week 

latest-news,

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. At the end of a cul-de-sac, across from parkland with the canal waterway on one side, is this idyllic home. Electronic gates offer security and privacy as you glide down a pebblecrete driveway to secure parking. There is a double garage with remote door and a shaded covered area to the side. Double front doors lead to the interior with solid Karri floors throughout and an abundance of natural light. Double doors open to the main living areas, with a separate lounge offering plenty of room for the whole family which can be closed off from the rest of the home. A separate dining area is flanked by windows which offer water views. A bright, spacious kitchen has lovely feature splashback tiling, gas cooktop, double door pantry, Bosch dishwasher, storage and stone benchtops. The kitchen overlooks the open-plan living areas, with high ceilings, exposed beams and downlights throughout. There is reverse cycle air-conditioning plus a gas fireplace for cooler months. Generous master bedroom suite with large walk-in robe provides space for plenty of storage with a luxurious and modern ensuite. Through the wardrobe another door opens to a large, tiled room which can be utilised in any way you please. Three double-sized, carpeted bedrooms with built-in robes plus a study. From the living areas, the double glass doors lead onto the alfresco area. which wraps around to more private space. Eight solar panels with a near new inverter keep the cost of living down. Manicured easy-care gardens offer a splash of greenery. There is a 5m jetty, with 18m water frontage and deep water mooring for larger boats. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/97TCrSSS8eL4SJes3fJpUu/9587a06e-a85a-4a5d-a580-011026097bff.jpg/r6_130_2495_1536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

It's like being on holiday every day of the year | 3 Baruna Court, Port Mandurah