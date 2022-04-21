latest-news,

Police are investigating the possibility that two commercial property fires which occurred in Rockingham and Port Kennedy are connected. The first fire occurred around 2.15am on January 24 at a barber shop on Railway Terrace in Rockingham, and the second occurred around 2.30am on March 7 at a tattoo parlour on Warnbro Sound Avenue in Port Kennedy. In both instances, police say three to four people in dark clothing were captured on CCTV forcing entry into the buildings before using an accelerant to ignite the fire. A white Nissan Navara utility with aftermarket black wheels and snorkel was seen in the vicinity of the Port Kennedy incident around the time of the fire. The fires caused an estimated $500,000 damage in total. Arson squad investigators are urging anyone with information relating to these fires and the people involved to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online via www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/13688d7f-c3d1-48ac-8847-d9b98ca8c006.JPG/r0_31_597_368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police investigate Port Kennedy and Rockingham fires as suspected arson