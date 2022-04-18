community,

Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale high school students will have the chance to develop their leadership skills at a pair of self-empowerment camps. The Shire has secured funding from WA Primary Health Alliance to conduct two Camp Hero camps for 80 students from Byford Secondary College, Salvado Catholic College and Court Grammar School in August. Camp Hero will deliver a unique, five-day mental health and leadership program designed to educate young people to promote strong mental health in their communities and arm them to become leaders of tomorrow. The camps connect students with mentors, educators and other mental health experts, all of whom share a vision of empowering young people to support and maintain their own mental health. Shire president Michelle Rich said the camps supported the Shire's aim to connect with local youth and help them build skills to become active in the community. "Young people play a crucial role in Serpentine Jarrahdale and it's important we inspire and connect our youth through initiatives like Camp Hero," she said. "This program provides a safe space for students to discover who they are and what they value, and provides them with the opportunity to create meaningful connections with other young people who share a similar passion. "I encourage all eligible students to apply for what will be a great learning experience in a fun and unique space." The camps will be held at Manjedal Activity Centre and Nanga Bush Camp. For more information on Camp Hero or to apply to attend, contact your nominated school representative or email the Shire's Youth Development Team at info@sjshire.wa.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/ab390ed1-0df7-4083-85d8-e4f0abc2ea77.JPG/r0_164_2592_1628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Leadership camp to help Serpentine Jarrahdale students discover inner hero