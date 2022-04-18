community,

Riptide Youth Performance Company is inviting creative people from the ages of 15-20 to participate in a unique project which will give a voice to their thoughts and feelings about life in Mandurah. Participants will join together to devise 'Upturned', an original play which will be created by a guest playwright and Riptide artistic director Ruby Liddelow guiding young artists through a play development process at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre. Young artists involved will participate in discussions, creative workshops and responding to writing prompts which will then be shaped into a 30-75 minute performance piece with the help of literary advisor Liz Newell. Related: Ruby Liddelow wins 2019 community citizen of the year Ms Liddelow said the project would be a wonderful opportunity for people to get involved with the arts and try something they may have never tried before. "I am excited to meet new young people and see them unleash their potential through this project," Ms Liddelow said. "Theatre is such a special place to spotlight certain voices and champion self expression." As for the workshops themselves, Ms Liddelow said to expect new connections and artistic collaboration. "People can expect a sprinkle of familiar drama games, chats about the things that matter to them, some artsy theatre devising and writing exercises. "And to meet like minded people, have some fun, and develop a play together." The project will culminate in a public reading of the play which Ms Liddelow said would "make sure the public's expectations of the thoughts, feelings, power, and passion contained by these young people is Upturned". The project is free and people from all backgrounds were welcome to get "a taste of theatre-making, creative expression and a voice". "Riptide values inclusivity, and wishes to encourage any artistic young people who are First Nations, BIPOC, living with disabilities, identify as LGBTIQ+, are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, who may not have tried theatre before, and more, to come along," Ms Liddelow said. To confirm your spot or for further information, please contact Riptide at riptidemandurah@gmail.com or visit Riptide's Facebook or Instagram pages.

