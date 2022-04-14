latest-news,

Rockingham detectives are looking for a man who allegedly performed an obscene act in front of a teenage girl in Warnbro. Around 4.45pm the man allegedly approached a 16-year-old girl in the vicinity of Cannes Place Reserve and performed an obscene act in front of her before fleeing the scene. The man is being described as being around 20 years old, with olive skin and was wearing blue shorts and a singlet. Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who recognises the man in the images, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.

Rockingham police search for man who allegedly performed obscene act in front of teen