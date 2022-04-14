latest-news,

A 28-year-old Baldivis man has been charged for indecent dealing with a child under 13 after he allegedly made lewd comments to a boy outside of his home. It is alleged that around 1.30pm on April 2, the man was driving in his vehicle and approached a male child who was playing in the driveway of his home in Baldivis. When the man drove by the boy's house it is alleged he wound down the window of the vehicle to ask him a question, and as the child approached, he made lewd comments to him. Sex Offender Management Squad detectives charged the man, and he will appear before Perth Magistrates Court on May 10. The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone in the Baldivis area who is aware of any child being approached by a male in a vehicle over the weekend April 2-3, 2022 to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/f771e54f-5aa1-4fea-8b6a-709aba95361b.jpg/r0_49_800_501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Baldivis man charged for allegedly making lewd comments to a child