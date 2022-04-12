Man accused of robbing Singleton service station denied bail

latest-news,

A man accused of robbing a Shell service station and fish van in Singleton on March 10 was denied bail in front of Mandurah Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Jason Kevin Lyons appeared in front of Magistrate Leanne Atkins via video link from Hakea Prison and was represented by defence lawyer Abigail Rogers. Ms Rogers told the court that her client had a stable address where he would be able to stay, and said provisions could be put in place to ease any concern about bail. Police prosecutor Tamara Read said the prosecution "strongly opposed" bail - citing that the offence, during which the accused allegedly carried a firearm, was serious. She also told the court Mr Lyons owed people money, putting him at risk of further offending, and he was a heavy drug user and might go on to intimidate witnesses if he was granted bail. The gun Mr Lyons allegedly used in the offence was also still unaccounted for. Magistrate Atkins asked to hear further evidence beyond admissions made by other parties against Mr Lyons for her consideration. Ms Read said there were images of Mr Lyons with cigarettes which were the kind stolen from the service station, where Mr Lyons had allegedly threatened staff with a modified shotgun. Clothing items which were discarded by the perpetrator nearby had also been tested for DNA, which matched Mr Lyons. CCTV also allegedly captured Mr Lyons wearing the same shorts and footwear worn by the perpetrator. Ms Rogers said there were a number of issues in the statement of facts which "needed to be looked into" in the prosecution's case. She said the accused had the full support of his partner and had struggled to receive the medical attention he required while in prison. "He is ordinarily prescribed anti-psychotic medication," Ms Rogers said. She added that while he had been in prison he had limited access to his medication, and that catching COVID in prison had increased the strain on his mental health and required him to be isolated for 23 hours a day. Ms Rogers also said "conditions in place" such as complying with urinalysis and frequent reporting could help to "alleviate concerns". Magistrate Atkins told the court she had read a letter from Mr Lyons' partner which called him a "gentle giant", "protector", and "nicest, most genuine person" she had ever met. Magistrate Atkins said there was a "right to bail for every person", but after hearing the facts, including the items with Mr Lyons's DNA being found, she was not satisfied that conditions in place would make bail an appropriate option. Bail was refused and Mr Lyons' case was remanded until May 3, where he will appear for two counts of armed robbery and one count of possess a prohibited drug, methylamphetamine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/b8a2fce5-be8b-407a-ba7f-8cd75b54df14.jpg/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man accused of robbing Singleton service station denied bail