Found in a unique setting, backing onto a golf course with canals parallel to the front door and Pyramids Beach at the end of the street, you'll find 75 Southport Boulevard in Dawesville. Holding 17.2m frontage and sitting in an elevated position, the kerb appeal here is enviable and taken to a next level thanks to the decked seating area which surrounds a cleverly designed feature fire. As you pass the established lawns and approach the home, you will instantly notice the glass double door entrance which represents the class and quality of this build, something that is also immediately apparent once inside as you take in the feature recessed ceiling within the wide entrance hall. The privately positioned master suite is large in size and complete with a walk-in robe and a renovated ensuite with floor to ceiling tiling, a corner bath and a separate toilet. Situated in a separate wing are the three guest bedrooms, all of which are generous in size, have new carpets and offer shared use of the second renovated bathroom. This floorplan has been cleverly designed to maximise the outlook, made possible by the placement of the vast open-plan living area and standout kitchen which spans the rear half of the home. A home theatre room is positioned close by, opening up via a double door entry. The beautiful, raked ceiling in the main living area leads the way outside through the double sliding doors to the decked alfresco entering area which has been built under the main roof. The composite decking spans the rear of the home as well as one side of the property. Reticulated lawns adjoin the rear of the property, connecting seamlessly to the views of the 7th fairway of The Cut Golf Course.

