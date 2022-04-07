Apply now: WA Food Innovation Precinct triples size of grants

community,

Applications for the Food Innovation Precinct's Enterprise Support Program are now being accepted for co-funded projects of up to $600K each. The support program is administering $3.8M in competitive grants and is open for applications from Western Australian agri-businesses, enterprises and entrepreneurs seeking to accelerate business and product development and deliver projects that support the scaleup of the state's food and beverage manufacturing industry. Funding will enable industry to pursue commercial research and development projects including commercialisation of new ag-technology, business development opportunities, product development and value-adding, adopting innovation, enabling market access and increasing local capabilities and efficiencies. Funding can also be used to purchase specialty equipment to drive innovation, diversification and business development and to access Precinct facilities including hiring research labs and leasing common user storage and workspaces. Shire of Murray chief executive Dean Unsworth said the grants open the door to so many opportunities. "These expanded grants will scale up small-medium enterprise and enhance export capability creating new opportunities for value-adding and food processing and manufacturing, to transform the Western Australian industry, deliver jobs and economic benefit," he said. Applications can be submitted at any time during the year, with assessments made toward the end of each quarter. For further information and to apply visit murray.wa.gov.au/wafip or email wafip@murray.wa.gov.au.

WA Food Innovation Precinct triples size of grants