Mandurah ANZAC Day services going ahead for the first time in two years

After two years of no services, Mandurah residents will be able to gather once again to hear the Ode, Reveille and The Last Post. In 2020 and 2021 residents united at the end of their driveways to pause and pay respects to the Anzacs who fought for their countries at touching dawn services. However, this year people will be able to come together for a dawn and main service at the Mandurah War Memorial. RSL Mandurah president Dave Mabbs said Anzac Day would again see diggers sharing stories and reminiscing as the WA government further eases COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and crowds. "It'll be a boon for the community - we do expect a big one because we haven't been able to do it for a couple of years," he said. "We're looking forward to showing off our new RSL premises that we've been in for three years because we haven't had an Anzac Day in here yet." Related: The main service will start at 10.15am at the Mandurah War Memorial. The parade will step off at 10.20am near the Mandurah skatepark, Hall Park and make their way to the memorial. If you're planning to attend the Mandurah service COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Residents are asked to social distance and wearing masks will be encouraged. Following the service a gunfire breakfast will be available at the Mandurah RSL on 20 Rouse Road, Greenfields. If you can't make it to a service, stickers and knitted poppies are available at the Mandurah RSL to decorate your front yard and wheelie bins for a driveway dawn commemoration. Any further information, call 95814781 or email secmanrsl@westnet.com.au More details to come on the Dawesville and Pinjarra services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/claire.sadler/41ec735b-daed-4941-80b7-6d6c993faf9d.jpg/r0_41_634_399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg