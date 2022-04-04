latest-news,

A 54-year-old man from Kwinana has been arrested and charged over historic child abuse allegations which span from 2017-2020 and the alleged possession of child exploitation material. The man was initially arrested on January 13 after police searched his home in Calista in relation to the allegations. During the search police took several electronic items and storage devices from the home for analysis. The forensic analysis identified a number of images and recordings containing child sexual offences. Police subsequently charged the man with three counts of indecently deal with a child under 13 years, two counts of possess child exploitation material, two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of possess drug paraphernalia, one count of sexual penetration of a child under 13 years and one count of indecently record a child under 13 years. It is further alleged at the time of the man's arrest he possessed other devices which contained further images of young females and child exploitation material. On March 17, the man was charged with the additional offences of three counts of possess child exploitation material and one count of fail to obey data access order. He is currently in prison and is next due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on April 4. The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with any information relating to this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child exploitation material are urged to call Crime Stoppers or report online to the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button at www.accce.gov.au/report.

WA man arrested over historic child sexual offences