Luxury penthouse living | 4/1 Florian Mews, Mandurah
House of the Week
4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR
- Address: 4/1 Florian Mews, Mandurah
- Price: Offers over $899,000
- Agency: Kevin Green Real Estate
- Agent: Darren Krishnan, 0403 736 873
- Inspect: By appointment
Are you looking for location, lifestyle and luxury? Then look no further.
This stunning two-level executive penthouse with sensational panoramic views over the Mandurah Marina canals and ocean is sure to impress.
Situated on the fourth floor, this penthouse has a great design offering two separate living areas, an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge overlooking the canals and a kitchenette on the second level. This home boasts a total of 309sqm over two levels plus 100sqm over five separate balconies and is also equipped with high-quality fixtures and fittings.
Features include:
- Two master bedrooms with ensuites, spa baths and walk-in wardrobes.
- An open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge overlooking the canals.
- A second living area on the second level is complemented with a kitchenette.
- A spacious kitchen fit out with granite benchtops with plenty of storage.
- High ceilings with quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
- More than 440sqm of living area over two levels including balconies.
- Stunning views from five balconies to the ocean, marina and canals.
- Secure apartment building with private lift to penthouse and video entry.
- Secure double parking lockup garage plus storeroom.
- Vac system, reverse-cycle airconditioning, gas bayonet.
Enjoy being so close to everything. Take a stroll down to Mandurah boardwalk, Mandurah town, fabulous restaurants, cafes and cinemas.
Entertain your envious guests all year round with your new lifestyle. This is truly one of Mandurah's finest two-level penthouses and you will want to view it.
