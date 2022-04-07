latest-news, house of the week, real estate view, mandurah

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. 4 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR Are you looking for location, lifestyle and luxury? Then look no further. This stunning two-level executive penthouse with sensational panoramic views over the Mandurah Marina canals and ocean is sure to impress. Situated on the fourth floor, this penthouse has a great design offering two separate living areas, an open-plan kitchen, dining and lounge overlooking the canals and a kitchenette on the second level. This home boasts a total of 309sqm over two levels plus 100sqm over five separate balconies and is also equipped with high-quality fixtures and fittings. Features include: Enjoy being so close to everything. Take a stroll down to Mandurah boardwalk, Mandurah town, fabulous restaurants, cafes and cinemas. Entertain your envious guests all year round with your new lifestyle. This is truly one of Mandurah's finest two-level penthouses and you will want to view it. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

