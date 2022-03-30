latest-news,

Police have charged a 17-year-old male from Port Kennedy after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Rockingham and attempted to sexually assault a 63-year-old woman. It will be alleged that around 2.15pm on March 29, the accused sexually assaulted the 14-year-old victim near the Rockingham Train Station. Just after 3pm he was apprehended by police and police dog Digga on Council Avenue after an on-foot chase. Police will also allege that on March 27, the 17-year-old attempted to sexually assault a 63-year-old woman as she walked through an underpass under Read Street Rockingham. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual penetration without consent, one count of attempted aggravated sexual penetration without consent and one count of aggravated robbery. He will appear in Perth Children's Court today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/ca59678c-5ccd-49a0-ac3c-ade59c6443c9.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Port Kennedy teen charged for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl