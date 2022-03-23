comment,

Addressing the issue of safety for communities with the presence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and 'groupthink' fears generated over two years of 'COVID news' will require reading essays like mine with a "fresh perspective and open mind". [This] information...contravenes the narrative of "safe and effective" gene-based vaccines and the goal of vaccinating most of the population. However, the phrase "following the science" means following the data as it comes to hand and therefore science is about changing hypotheses, theories and conclusions in line with changing data. Based on the assumption that the virus may lead to hospitalisation and severe illness, possibly death in a small subsection of the community, safety for these people must be considered. Further, if we wish to maintain democracy, the narrative and restrictions need to be analysed. To be able to follow the science we need access to the studies and opinions of specialists in their fields. The reason why most people have not heard methods of management that may have prevented much suffering and death can be revealed by looking at Freedom of Information documents: I read with interest the contribution (Mail, Opinion, Mar 22) from Peel Development Commission chair David Doepel. All I can say is best of luck with electric boats replacing the very popular planning hull recreational boats with outboard engines around 60 to 200Hp (45-150 KW). A mid-range planning hull powerboat will cruise with an engine power output of about 100 KW (compared with a car of around 20 KW). A day out in this boat, cruising for four hours and carrying two hours reserve fuel, will require an energy storage capacity (battery) of about 600KW hours. A large EV battery is about 100 KW hours and has a mass of more than 500kg. A Tesla Powerwall home battery has a usable capacity of about 13.5 KW hours and a mass of 114kg. With current technology, the mass of the boat battery would be more than 3000kg (or 5000kg using Tesla Powerwall batteries, cost about $50,000).There is no recharge option on the ocean. Now let's think about your tow vehicle. People seem not to realise how little energy cars consume at normal speeds, compared with aircraft, boats and large power intensive machines. It will be a long time before a mobile energy storage system is available to replace the very energy dense systems currently used in these types of machines. Mark McGowan as Premier has done a remarkable job for the people of WA in what has been a shocking three years for any political party. To see him having to front up in court way over in the eastern states is a disgrace. Are all the allegations against him fair dinkum or political? Mr Palmer and his political group are spending a fortune on political advertising here in the West so it looks like he is simply trying to destroy the Labor Party image along with a Premier who has shown great leadership.

