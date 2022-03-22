latest-news,

Mandurah police are seeking witnesses to a serious assault in Greenfields which left a man in his 40s in hospital suffering from a serious hand injury. Around 8.30pm on March 21, the victim was in the Amazon Drive area when police allege he was assaulted by multiple people and had his phone stolen. The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injury. Detectives urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Pinjarra Road and Mandurah Road between 8pm and 8.45pm, or who may have witnessed the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au. Anyone with CCTV or dash-cam vision of the area of Amazon Drive, Pinjarra Road and Mandurah Road is asked to upload the vision direct to investigators via the link: https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/opkatunga

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/d11298fb-35b0-41a9-903a-8a1748018e90.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Greenfields man seriously injured after alleged group attack