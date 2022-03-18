latest-news,

Iconic Mandurah boxer 'Action' Jackson England will have the opportunity to move up the ranks from #33 in the world to #15 in a once-in-a-lifetime fight against seasoned boxer Paul Fleming which will be streamed live on Stan on March 23. This will mark Jackson's first official time back in the ring since May 2021, and he said he had recently found out he'd be fighting for four life-changing belts. "It's going to be a very big night over East," Jackson told the Mail. "If I beat Paul Fleming and win five, I move to #15 in the world." The fight, which will headline Sonny Bill Williams and Barry Hall, will take place at ICC Exhibition Centre in Sydney. Among the titles Jackson will be fighting for are the WBC Asia title, WCB Australasia title, IBF International title, and the most prestigious international title - the IBO Intercontinental. "If you win that at any weight division it's massive. Aside from the belts, just going up to the #15 ranking itself would be huge not only for my career and myself but for my family." Jackson said he had been working hard in recent years to take his fight to the next level - and bring his family along for the ride. "This would set us up for exactly what I have been trying to do since I was 14 years old - to provide for my family and myself. It's hard with boxing - it's a do or die, a lot of people don't want to wait it out. "To get this opportunity against a really good fighter - I'm just so grateful." Previously: Jackson's partner and nine-month-old son would be flying over to support him at his big fight, and he said they were his "biggest inspiration". "My son is the best thing to ever come into mine and my partner's life. We absolutely love him. "He won't be at the fight because of the lights - and he's still a bit young," he laughed. Accompanying his partner in the crowd will be Jackson's parents and 60 family members who live interstate, and finally have the opportunity to watch him on their home turf. "It's a dream come true to have everyone there to support me." Jackson's competitor Paul Fleming is a seasoned champion, with eye-watering stats of 27-0. "He has never lost a fight and has only had one draw in his career. I really respect him and his team. "I'm really grateful for the opportunity to fight someone so highly-rated in Australian boxing." In the lead up to the fight, Jackson remains on his hard training regime, which he said he'd been committed to even throughout lockdowns in the past few years. "I train 2-3 times a day except on Sunday - where I will do one training session which is more like recovery. "Honestly the hardest thing is to stop training - I don't know how. It takes a lot of time to become a professional athlete and you reap the benefits once you get there." He said he wanted to thank key members of his support network who have carried him to this point, and the people who had stuck by him even through hard times. "One big thing is, I want to thank my partner, my parents, my family, my son. And to the businesses who have always been on board to help me out - Mandurah Mazda, Tecside, Wilkos World and Fit Kitchen - I'm so grateful to all of these people. "And Mandurah Mail who has been covering my fights and stories for a long time." Sifting through supportive messages from family, friends and even some people he went to high school with, Jackson said he was taking some time to really soak up the past few years and what they have brought him. "To showcase to the Australian public who have come to know me is amazing - and this will be an opportunity to show the world and whoever else is watching. To showcase and prove I belong there and I'm pushing my way to the top. "Regardless of whether it's a lose, win or draw - I will push myself and achieve my goal of becoming world champion one day."

