Police charge three men for alleged involvement in meth trafficking in WA
Detectives have charged three men for their alleged involvement in importing a large quantity of methylamphetamine into Western Australia with the intent to sell it.
On February 22, police intercepted a truck which had been driven from New South Wales to Gingin in WA.
A search warrant was executed on the truck, where about 11kg of methylamphetamine was located, and the 54-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested.
Upon a further search of the man's property, police discovered a further 7.5kg of methylamphetamine and about $50,000 in cash.
The 54-year-old man from Gingin will face two charges of possessing a trafficable quantity of methylamphetamine and one charge of money/property laundering.
He will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 23.
On February 25, a 28-year-old man and a 26-yer-old-man were arrested after search warrants were executed at properties in Noranda and Morley.
In a vehicle parked at the Noranda property, police found $1.7million dollars in cash, and a further $348,000 was located inside the Morley property.
The 28-year-old man from Koondoola was charged with:
- 1 x Attempt to Possess Prohibited Drugs with Intent to Sell or Supply
- 1 x Laundering Property/Money from Proceeds of Major Offence
The 26-year-old man was charged with:
- 1 x Attempt to Possess Prohibited Drugs with Intent to Sell or Supply
- 2 x Laundering Property/Money from Proceeds of Major Offence
Both men are next due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on March 25.