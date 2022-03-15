latest-news,

Detectives have charged three men for their alleged involvement in importing a large quantity of methylamphetamine into Western Australia with the intent to sell it. On February 22, police intercepted a truck which had been driven from New South Wales to Gingin in WA. A search warrant was executed on the truck, where about 11kg of methylamphetamine was located, and the 54-year-old male driver was subsequently arrested. Upon a further search of the man's property, police discovered a further 7.5kg of methylamphetamine and about $50,000 in cash. The 54-year-old man from Gingin will face two charges of possessing a trafficable quantity of methylamphetamine and one charge of money/property laundering. He will appear in Perth Magistrates Court on March 23. On February 25, a 28-year-old man and a 26-yer-old-man were arrested after search warrants were executed at properties in Noranda and Morley. In a vehicle parked at the Noranda property, police found $1.7million dollars in cash, and a further $348,000 was located inside the Morley property. The 28-year-old man from Koondoola was charged with: The 26-year-old man was charged with: Both men are next due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on March 25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/66f6a777-fd39-450c-a882-ce604b326609.jpg/r0_109_8882_5127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Police charge three men for alleged involvement in meth trafficking in WA