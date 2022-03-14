comment,

The speed limit on Mandurah Rd from Singleton Beach Rd to Gordon Rd needs to change. With the huge developments from Lakelands North to Karnup and Madora Bay to Singleton on either side of Mandurah Rd means more cars on the road. On Thursday a young child was hit by a car at Lord Hobart Drive and Mandurah Rd, and again it is not the first time, which in itself is a dangerous intersection due to the school. What was okay five to 10 years ago now needs to change. The police have such a large area in Mandurah to cover so to blame them is unfair. The speed limit coming into and out of Mandurah Rd needs to be changed. Local council members in the North Ward need to raise this with the council and our local MPs need to help to get changes for the local residents and ensure our area is not subjected to Mandurah Rd being used as a race track as it is now with 100/80/70km speeds which are inconsistent with developing subdivisions and new schools in Lakelands. Reading a month-old Mail (Feb. 10) I came across a letter to the editor from Lola praising the quality of doctors and nurses at Peel Campus. I would have to agree with her on every aspect of the hospital. Yes, it is a wonderful hospital with a dedicated staff, be it on the frontline or throughout the whole campus. This I have personally witnessed with the care my wife has received over the many years after suffering a very serious stroke. However I must burst Lola's bubble about it being 'Mark McGowan's Hospital' and what a good job he is doing running it. All thanks for the running of Peel Campus must go to Ramsay Health Care who unfortunately have to hand management over to the state government in 2023. Although it made the hospital one of the best in WA and offered to spend millions of dollars on new facilities, the McGowan government refused Ramsay Health Care a renewed contract. Yes, I too thank the Premier for keeping WA safe during COVID but his government doesn't have the best record when it comes to running hospitals, in fact it has been a disaster. To a certain extent, I agree with Eva Ilet (Mail, Opinion, Mar. 10). Indeed, Australia is not yet as bad as Soviet Europe was. But can she not see that this is why people are trying to oppose what is going on - to turn back the tide of totalitarianism that has been ever-rising for two years? Rule by law, debated and passed by Parliament, has been replaced with rule by the edicts of despots. While we do still have some freedom of speech, people like Monica Smit in Melbourne have been jailed for voicing opposition to the official narrative. Freedom to earn a living and provide for one's family, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, medical freedom, freedom of religion, freedom of information, even freedom of thought - all have been attacked by the very people who are supposed to serve us. Overall, the governments and media of the world have created such an epidemic of fear that most people have been willing to give up these things in order to feel "safe." And of course, we are repeatedly told that all of this is for the "common good". That is a favourite phrase of Communism, which always depends on more government intervention and rarely, if ever, turns out to actually be good for the people. Those who oppose the governmental overreach of the past two years do so for the sake of our democracy, for our heritage of freedom and the rule of law, for truth, for our children and their future. We do so because the way of life that we inherited is precious and fragile. We do so because much of that way of life has been destroyed. We do so because to sit by and do nothing about it is to truly "dance on the graves" of those who have gone before us. We do so because to do nothing is to endanger our children and condemn them to never knowing the level of freedom that we once enjoyed. These are causes worth fighting for. God help us to never give up. Regardless of anti-vaxxers, anti-govt, anti-chief health officers, anti-public health laws irrationalities, the WA government has achieved the lowest COVID deaths, lowest hospitalised and ICU patients in the world. Now the WA government has opened the state border with advised regulations despite COVID infected people rapidly increasing to over 3000 each day and the estimate of four people dying from COVID each day this month, what public views and behaviours might change? The COVID official statistics consistently confirm the anti-vaxxers, anti-health laws compliant are at greatest risks of being COVID infected, being hospitalised and dying in hospital. The latter people may not want to risk being one of the four estimated WA COVID deaths each day. Is it possible the people may voluntarily limit their active movement in retail stores, including in the community? "...the truth will set you free." (John 8:32b)

Letters to the Editor: 14 March 2022 To do nothing is to condemn our children to never knowing the freedom we once enjoyed Daniela Cooper