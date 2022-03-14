latest-news,

A 27-year-old man from Keysbrook has been arrested for allegedly robbing a service station and food van in Singleton armed with a weapon. On Thursday, March 10, around 3pm, it is alleged the man threatened staff at the Shell service station on Mandurah Road, demanding cash and cigarettes. He then walked across the forecourt to a food van where he allegedly threatened a staff member and demanded cash. Police will allege the man was given a sum of cash before running away towards the sand dunes. He was later apprehended and charged with two counts of armed robbery. He made his first court appearance on Sunday, March 13.

Man charged for alleged armed robbery of Singleton servo and food van