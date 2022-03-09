McGrath Foundation says it will retrain doorknockers after Mandurah confusion

latest-news,

The McGrath Foundation has committed to retraining its face-to-face fundraisers after a number of complaints from Mandurah residents in early March. Doorknockers wearing the Foundation's apparel visited residences from Dawesville to Coodanup, and neighbours took to social media to express their concern in regards to their conduct. A representative from the McGrath Foundation has amended statements given to the Mail expressing the fundraisers weren't affiliated the foundation, stating instead that there were face-to-face volunteers in the Mandurah area, but that their conduct would be investigated. "The McGrath Foundation works with partners to run our face-to-face fundraising program that did have fundraisers doorknocking in Dawesville in mid-February. They returned to Coodanup on Wednesday, March 2, for the day," the representative said. "Face-to-face fundraising activity has been suspended in the broader area since Friday, March 4, while an investigation is undertaken into the conduct of some fundraisers, following concerns being raised by members of the Mandurah community." The spokesperson added that the organisation would focus on retraining fundraisers to ensure they "meet the high standards" that the organisation and community expect from them. Face-to-face fundraising is the McGrath Foundation's most sustainable source of income, which the spokesperson said was the driving force behind ensuring fundraisers were trained appropriately. "Our aim has, and continues to be, the creation of a sustainable income stream to enable us to achieve our mission of ensuring no one goes through breast cancer without the care of a McGrath breast care nurse." If members of the public have any concerns regarding their experience with face-to-face fundraisers, the spokesperson urged them to contact donations@mcgrathfoundation.com.au. Mandurah's officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ross Blake confirmed that while they had received some security footage, there was not an obvious trend of phone calls being made in regards to the doorknockers. "Normally with a trend like that, we get things through - nothing obvious had come through," Snr Sgt Blake said. "If you've got legitimate doorknockers, ask them questions and they will not mind if you take extra steps to confirm who they are. "They should have appropriate credentials with them with information on how to contact the organisation. "If they are causing issues or refusing to leave, come straight to us." He said the information would be kept for intelligence purposes but would not be acted on further unless reports of fraud were recorded.

