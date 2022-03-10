Mandurah's biggest come and try sports weekend
Local sporting clubs are opening their doors this weekend for the community to come and try a range of sports for free, and hopefully discover a new hobby.
Mandurah's biggest come and try weekend is being held from this Friday, March 11 - Sunday, March 13, and everyone is encouraged to come.
It's a great opportunity to try a huge range of sports throughout the weekend including hockey, kickboxing, rugby and taekwondo. There will be something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.
The annual event, organised by the City of Mandurah's Club Connect program, encourages active participation in the community and showcases Mandurah's great sporting clubs.
Tickets for each event are free of charge, however people must formally register and book a ticket via Eventbrite for their chosen sport. Go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au for all the details and to register. Participants will be required to check in at all venues and adhere to current COVID protocols.
The weekend's events are:
Friday, March 11
- Kickboxing, 9.30am - 10.30am at 3/17 Gordon Road, Mandurah (entry off Kulin Way)
- Walking Football, 1.00pm - 2.00pm at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Floorball, 3.30pm - 4.30pm at Halls Head Recreation Centre
- Swimming, 4.00pm - 5.30pm at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Taekwondo for 6-11 year olds, 6.00pm - 7.00pm at Halls Head Recreation Centre
- Taekwondo for 12+ year olds, 6.30pm - 7.30pm at Halls Head Recreation Centre
Saturday, March 12
- Tennis (Central), 8.00am - 10.30 at Thomson Street, Mandurah
- Swimming, 8.30am - 10.00am at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Kickboxing, 9.00am - 10.00am at 3/17 Gordon Road, Mandurah (entry off Kulin Way)
- Tennis (South), 9.30am - 11.00am at 2 Merlin Street, Halls Head
- Kickboxing (Juniors), 10.00am - 10.45am at 3/17 Gordon Road, Mandurah (entry off Kulin Way)
- Hockey, 10.30am - 12.00pm at Mandurah Hockey Stadium, Fuschia Place, Halls Head
- Walking Hockey, 10.30am - 12.00pm at Mandurah Hockey Stadium, Fuschia Place, Halls Head
- Junior Waterpolo, 11.30am - 12.45pm at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Rugby Union, 12.00pm - 2.00pm at Meadow Springs Sports Facility
Sunday, March 13
- Surf Life Saving, 9.30am - 10.30am at Pyramids Beach, Southport Blvd, Dawesville
- Waterpolo (Flippa Ball), 10.00am - 11.00am at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Waterpolo (Adults), 11.00am - 12.00pm at Mandurah Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Football (AFL), 10.00am - 12.00pm at Merlin Street Reserve
- Halls Head Dragon Boat Racing, 10.00am - 1.00pm at The Lido Beach
- Mandurah Marina Rugby League, 10.30am - 12.30pm at Ocean Road Reserve, Dawesville
- Australian Taekwondo Academy, 1.30pm - 3.00pm at John Tonkin College, Gilba St
- Rhee Taekwondo all ages, 4.00pm - 5.00pm at Mandurah Baptist College, Catalina Dr, Lakelands
For more details search come and try weekend at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au