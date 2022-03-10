latest-news,

Local sporting clubs are opening their doors this weekend for the community to come and try a range of sports for free, and hopefully discover a new hobby. Mandurah's biggest come and try weekend is being held from this Friday, March 11 - Sunday, March 13, and everyone is encouraged to come. It's a great opportunity to try a huge range of sports throughout the weekend including hockey, kickboxing, rugby and taekwondo. There will be something for all ages and abilities to enjoy. The annual event, organised by the City of Mandurah's Club Connect program, encourages active participation in the community and showcases Mandurah's great sporting clubs. Tickets for each event are free of charge, however people must formally register and book a ticket via Eventbrite for their chosen sport. Go to www.mandurah.wa.gov.au for all the details and to register. Participants will be required to check in at all venues and adhere to current COVID protocols. The weekend's events are: Friday, March 11 Saturday, March 12 Sunday, March 13 For more details search come and try weekend at www.mandurah.wa.gov.au

WHAT'S ON Mandurah's biggest come and try sports weekend