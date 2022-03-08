latest-news,

The Mandurah Mazda Action Sports Games (MASG) will go ahead as planned on March 26-27. The MASG set to be held at Hall Park and Mandjar Bay will see athletes compete in wakeboarding, skateboarding, BMX freestyle, and scooter. The program will include freestyle motocross demonstrations by some of Australia's best riders, DJ's, food trucks and games. "I really want to keep evolving the event and hopefully the closed borders will come down soon so interstate athletes can come to Mandurah," said MASG event director Tim Thirsk. "The support of Mandurah Mazda, Apex Radiology, Minuteman Press Perth and the Atrium Resort Hotel just demonstrates their passion for events in Mandurah, so I really appreciate their commitment for the this tournament". Skateboarding and BMX freestyle are now Olympic sports, so there is a lot of interest in the event this year and scootering has really taken off in a big way. There is already over 100 competitors registered for these disciplines. The new world class Mandurah Skate Park will light up on Saturday 26 March with the Skateboard, BMX, and Scooter competition. Athletes are coming from all over WA to compete for over $5000 in cash and prizes and Sunday 27 March will see some of WA's best men and women wakeboarders take to Mandjar Bay for the wakeboard tournament. COVID-19 rules to follow: The MASG presented by Drug Aware is a free event. For more information visit, https://actionsportsgames.com.au/

WHAT'S ON Mandurah Action Sports Games given the green light