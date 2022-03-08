latest-news,

Mandurah performer Natalie Burbage has taken on what was advertised as a "meaty" role for a performer to "sink their teeth into" after being cast as 'Margaret' in Playlovers' production of My Mother Never Said I Should. The play, written by Charlotte Keatley, follows the ever-changing relationship between mother and child, and is designed to "take audiences on a journey" from youth, to adulthood - and all the baggage collected along the way. Ms Burbage said the advertisement for the show "piqued her curiosity", and that she was looking forward to taking the stage with her three other cast members to tell the story. "The play is relatable, fun and poignant," she said. "In this world - get out and about whilst you still can." Read more: Mandurah Bodyboarding Club revived after closing its doors for six years After a major health issue interrupted her previous show with director Alida Chaney in 2016, Ms Burbage said she was "delighted" to have another chance to work with her. With an extensive performance resume, including roles such as Velma Von Tussle (Hairspray), Marion Woolnough (the Boy from Oz) and Truvy (Steel Magnolias), Ms Burbage is a seasoned actress with a lot to bring to her new role. She said her love for the stage began while growing up in the Wheatbelt town of Darkan, with her father being a member of the local theatre club. "I was in awe of the actors and discovered the power of performance at the age of 5 when I played the guard who pushed Daniel into the lion's den for the Sunday School play." As well as an impressive on-stage career, Ms Burbage has also been a part of a number of creative and production teams across WA, as well as directing. My Mother Said I Never Should will perform at Old Mill Theatre in South Perth from April 1-16, and tickets can be purchased via TryBooking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/651bf312-af7e-41dc-b1f6-e0378c9c9ea0.jpg/r0_70_1368_843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mandurah actress Natalie Burbage scores leading role in Playlovers' 'My Mother Said I Never Should'