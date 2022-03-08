latest-news,

Mandurah Police have experienced great success in the past fortnight, apprehending a number of offenders in relation to burglary charges across the Peel. In late 2021 and early 2022, Mandurah Police received a number of stealing complaints, ranging in nature from car break-ins to home burglaries. The Mail has covered an array of theft-related stories from concerned residents in the past six months, including two Mandurah mothers who had their homes burgled while their families slept, a local business that experienced a huge financial loss after thieves broke in through their window and a string of car break-ins targeting Peel Health Campus staff, patients and visitors. Increased reporting contributed to a concerning trend which Mandurah's Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Ross Blake committed to cracking down on. Snr Sgt Blake told the Mail that alongside the Rapid High Harm Offender team, Mandurah Police had managed to apprehend a string of offenders in the area. "We have caught quite a few people for burglary offences in the last week-and-a-half," he said. "The difference was noticed almost instantaneously. Once you get those few people, the numbers instantly drop-off." He added a renewed warning to members of the public to make sure their properties and cars are locked with nothing on display. "We are still seeing lots of reports about unlocked vehicles, windows and doors but we have seen a reduction recently. "(Unlocked vehicles) make it a lot easier for opportunists to grab bits and pieces."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124091982/3bde5fbb-2c2e-484f-b557-ab74b7c265ac.jpg/r12_451_4824_3170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg